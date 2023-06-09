Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Valvoline worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Valvoline by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The business had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.