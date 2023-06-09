Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI International stock opened at $315.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $319.33. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.19.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

