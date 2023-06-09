Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.78 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $220.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

