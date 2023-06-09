Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

