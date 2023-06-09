Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU stock opened at $354.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

