Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $280.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

