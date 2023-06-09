Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 10,241 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.53% of Resideo Technologies worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 539.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.