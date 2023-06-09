Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average is $230.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.