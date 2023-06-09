Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 88,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

ABT stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

