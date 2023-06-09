Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,137 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.85 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

