Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 65,298 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,298 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 456,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

