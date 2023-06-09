Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Incyte by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after buying an additional 716,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Incyte by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,609,000 after buying an additional 535,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $61.51 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

