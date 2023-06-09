Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 580 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $153.81 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

