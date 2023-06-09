Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,289 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corteva by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,211 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 303.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.84 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

