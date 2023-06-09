Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 121,607 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,607 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 694,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.81 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

