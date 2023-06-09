iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.