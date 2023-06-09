Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of RPM International worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM International Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.