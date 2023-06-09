Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,617 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $22,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 652,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 552,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.36 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About VICI Properties

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.