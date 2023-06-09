iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

