Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $27.65 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207,879 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of NCR worth $27,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after purchasing an additional 953,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NCR by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 386,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $24.92 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

