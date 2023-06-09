Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $213.52 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

