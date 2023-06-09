Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 117,705 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,705 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $28,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

