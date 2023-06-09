Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kadant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kadant by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE KAI opened at $214.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $221.27.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

