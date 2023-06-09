Chellitcoin (CHLT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.96 Billion

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $1.03 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

