Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,601,000 after acquiring an additional 464,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 165,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $76.18 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

