Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 15,032 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in XPO by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 130,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in XPO by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 223,013 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,722,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

