Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1,816.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

