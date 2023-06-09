Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.03% of Malibu Boats worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,407,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after buying an additional 40,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

