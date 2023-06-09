Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Up 1.4 %

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.65 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

