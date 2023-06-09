Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,559 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.7 %

BLKB opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.