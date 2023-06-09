Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 265,440 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1,368.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,440 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after buying an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after buying an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

KHC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

