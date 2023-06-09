Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,805 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 354,508 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

