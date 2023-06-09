Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $158.98.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

