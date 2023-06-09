Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Holdings Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRX opened at $145.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

