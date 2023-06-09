Bokf Na Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bokf Na grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.47. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

