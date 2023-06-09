Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 5828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $568.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

