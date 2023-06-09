Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

