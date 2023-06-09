Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,262 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.24 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.