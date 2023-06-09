Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

