Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rollins by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

