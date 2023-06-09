PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of PVH worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,364,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PVH by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.