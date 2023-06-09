SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002807 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $172.36 million and $12.11 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,018,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,475,241 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

