Wanchain (WAN) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.63 million and approximately $550,938.25 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,596,576 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

