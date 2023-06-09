Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.70 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and $916.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.39 or 0.06921920 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,365,706,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,115,809 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

