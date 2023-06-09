Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.17-11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to $3.95-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion. Crocs also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.83-2.98 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,694,000 after buying an additional 53,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

