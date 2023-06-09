Render Token Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00008830 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $858.42 million and approximately $109.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

