Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.23 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $186.00 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,047,364 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

