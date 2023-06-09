ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $249.71 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,632.53 or 0.99950576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00963325 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

