Burford Capital (BUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Burford Capital Price Performance
NYSE:BUR opened at $13.20 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.
Burford Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
BUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Can The Digital Economy Revive DocuSign Stock?
- 3 EV Stocks You Need To Have On Your Watchlist
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.