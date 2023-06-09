Burford Capital (BUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Burford Capital Price Performance

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.20 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUR. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,778,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Burford Capital by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Burford Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter.

BUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

