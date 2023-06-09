Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-9% yr/yr to $1.03-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.17-11.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $116.57 on Friday. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

